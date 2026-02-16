After the liberation of the occupied territories, Emmanuel Macron stated that France would continue to provide political and humanitarian support to Armenia, “very closely monitor its territorial integrity,” and, if necessary, stand “on the side of the Armenian people.” In Baku, these statements were interpreted as a direct political signal.

Since 2020, France has repeatedly sought to advance resolutions against Azerbaijan in the UN Security Council and the European Parliament under the pretext of protecting the rights of Karabakh Armenians. In 2023, Ilham Aliyev stated directly that Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war had caused irritation in France. According to him, the Minsk Group, and France in particular, had done everything possible to prevent the conflict from being finally resolved. Azerbaijan’s victory upended plans to maintain the status quo.