Sweden, Denmark fund air defence systems for Ukraine

Sweden and Denmark have agreed to jointly finance and supply new air defence systems to Ukraine, reinforcing European military support as the country continues to defend against Russian aerial attacks.

The joint procurement package is valued at 2.6 billion Swedish crowns (about $290 million). Swedish officials said most of the funding, roughly 2.1 billion crowns, will come from Stockholm, while Denmark will contribute around 500 million crowns, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The purchase will focus on Tridon air defence systems developed by the Swedish branch of defence manufacturer BAE Systems Bofors. Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said the delivery could enable Ukraine to build or expand an air defence battalion, depending on how Ukrainian forces deploy the equipment.

Officials also highlighted that the agreement has dual benefits: supporting Ukraine’s battlefield defence while strengthening defence manufacturing capacity in Sweden. European governments have increasingly linked military aid packages with domestic defence industry investment as demand for equipment rises across NATO-aligned states.

Sweden and Denmark have been among Ukraine’s most consistent European supporters since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, providing a mix of military equipment, financial assistance and humanitarian aid.

The latest move reflects continued coordination among European allies to maintain Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, particularly in air defence, a critical area as missile and drone attacks remain a major threat to Ukrainian infrastructure and military positions.

Analysts say joint procurement initiatives like this allow smaller and mid-sized European countries to pool resources, speed up delivery timelines and strengthen regional defence cooperation.

The announcement also signals Europe’s long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine’s security needs, even as the conflict enters a prolonged phase marked by high demand for advanced defensive technologies.

Further details on delivery timelines and deployment plans have not yet been disclosed, but defence officials indicated the systems are intended to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to protect cities, infrastructure and frontline units from aerial threats.

