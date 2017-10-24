French ambassador hails hospitality of people in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

French ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez, who was on visit to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on October 18-19, has hailed cleanliness of Nakhchivan and hospitality of its people.

“I am very pleased with my visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and it left rich impressions on me. I was impressed by the warm hospitality of the residents. It was also amazing to visit the Duzdag physical therapy center, which is a very unique place where people can find comfort and healing at the same time. This is very good,” she told AzerTag.

Speaking about the meetings held in the autonomous republic during the visit, the ambassador said that she had an opportunity to discuss relations in all the areas. She highly appreciated the development of relations in various spheres, especially between the French and Azerbaijani universities.

Emphasizing that Nakhchivan's beauty, cleanliness and ancient monuments are an example to the world, the Ambassador said these monuments represents the history and culture of Azerbaijan. “I mostly liked here the Mumina Khatun Mausoleum and the Flag Square. I also visited Nakhchivangala monument, which reflects the history of Nakhchivan. The tomb of Prophet Noah was also astonishing,” the French Ambassador said.

Ambassador Aurelia Bouchez expressed her gratitude for the hospitality of Nakhchivan residents.

