French senator: "How many more deaths will it take?”

The French senator believes that the sanctions against Armenia, for which Azerbaijan is calling, should be imposed.

The lack of courage of the international community and the lack of will to solve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict caused bloodshed of Azerbaijani civilians, Nathalie Goulet, French senator and vice-chair of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, told Trend July 5.

“How long can the country endure the illegal occupation of 20 percent of its lands? How many more deaths will it take?” asked Goulet and paid respect to the victims and their family members and expressed condolences to Azerbaijani people who are fighting with dignity to free their lands.

“I want to express my solidarity with refugees and IDPs and reassure them that we will work to find a solution,” she said.

The senator noted that everyone is tired to hear that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a frozen one.

“It is not a frozen conflict, it is an illegal occupation,” added Goulet.

Azerbaijan should call on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to discuss this situation, Goulet believes.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

