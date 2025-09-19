French trade unions issue ultimatum, threaten new strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

French trade unions have issued an ultimatum to newly appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, warning that failure to meet their demands by September 24 could trigger new strikes and nationwide demonstrations.

The move follows a large-scale mobilization on September 18 against controversial budget proposals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a joint statement, the CGT trade union said: “The ball is now in the Prime Minister’s court. If he does not respond to our demands, the trade unions will meet to quickly decide on a new day of strikes and demonstrations.”

Unions hailed the Sept. 18 protests as a success but stressed it was insufficient. Their demands include the full withdrawal of the budget plan, fiscal justice, adequate funding for public services, strengthened social protection, and abandoning plans to raise the retirement age to 64. They also called for social and environmental conditions on €211 billion ($247 billion) in public aid to private companies, investments in a just ecological transition, reindustrialization of France, and measures to prevent layoffs.

Unions estimate that more than 1 million people participated in Thursday’s nationwide protests, while the Interior Ministry reported around 500,000. Authorities recorded 309 arrests, with 134 taken into custody, and 26 security personnel injured.

The protests are part of wider unrest triggered by controversial budget proposals introduced by former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Bayrou’s attempt to pass a 2026 budget framework aimed at saving €44 billion ($51 billion) failed after he lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on September 8.

President Emmanuel Macron appointed Sebastien Lecornu, former Armed Forces Minister, as the new prime minister to consult with political parties and form a government. France continues to face one of the EU’s largest budget deficits at 5.8% of GDP, with budget negotiations remaining a key source of political tension.

