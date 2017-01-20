French writer: Hunger, poverty prevail in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hunger and poverty prevail today in Armenia, famous French writer Gérard Cardonne, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, said.

Cardonne made the remarks at a meeting with Ali Hasanov, chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, in Baku, Trend reports.

“People are leaving Armenia,” he added. “The Armenians oppose the current regime in the country.”

The French writer also spoke about his desire to write a book about Azerbaijani women.

He added that he has already implemented similar projects in a number of countries.

“The novel about Azerbaijani women will consist of two parts,” he said. “The life of women, their role in the family, society, protection of their rights and other issues will be described in the book.”

Cardonne said that along with the novel he will write a book about Khojaly tragedy following the visit.

News.Az

News.Az