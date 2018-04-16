Friendship group with Azerbaijan created in Egyptian parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Egypt Tural Rzayev met with Secretary General of Egyptian parliament Sayeed Ahmed, the Azerbaijani embassy in Egypt said in a message

During the meeting, the parties discussed political, cultural issues, including inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

The meeting of the intergovernmental commission held in Egypt in February, the visit of the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev to Cairo and his meaningful and fruitful meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Prime Minister Sherif Ismail were highly appreciated.

Sayeed Ahmed proposed to the Azerbaijani ambassador the decision to create an Egypt-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, signed by Parliament Chairman Ali Abdel Aal.

Muhammad Hasan Al-Abd has been elected as chairman of the friendship group.

The commission includes 10 MPs – the adviser to the head of state on religious issues, the former minister of culture, the first woman MP from Coptic Christians, prominent public and political figures of the country.

For the first time in the Egyptian parliament, a friendship group has been created with a post-Soviet country – Azerbaijan.

In general, the Egyptian parliament has friendship groups with about 15 countries.

Moreover, a special diploma of the Egyptian parliament was presented to the Azerbaijani ambassador during the meeting.

News.Az

