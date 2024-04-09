Gabala District Central Hospital was inaugurated

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the 160-bed Gabala District Central Hospital.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev provided the head of state with an overview of the hospital's facilities.

Construction of the hospital, spanning 4.9 hectares, commenced in 2016 and concluded in 2023. The six-storey hospital consists of three blocks. The medical facility houses various departments, including therapy, pediatrics, neurology, general surgery, gynecology, traumatology, ENT (ear, nose, and throat), infectious diseases, radiodiagnostics, admissions, laboratory, emergency medical care, maternity, postpartum physiology units, and a department for pregnancy pathology.

News.Az