Ganja court sentences man to 11 years for financing terrorism

A court in Ganja has sentenced Aslan Hasanov to 11 years in prison on charges of financing terrorism and participating in a criminal organization, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The case, initiated by the State Security Service (SSS), was heard at the Ganja Court for Serious Crimes under the presiding judge Bahruz Muslimov.

According to the verdict, Hasanov, as a member of a criminal group established in a foreign country to commit serious and particularly serious crimes, engaged in activities related to financing terrorism.

Hasanov was convicted under Articles 214-1 (financing terrorism) and 218.2 (participation in a criminal organization) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

