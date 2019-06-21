Georgia accuses Russia over unrest as political crisis brews

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia and Russia traded blame on Friday for an outbreak of unrest in Tbilisi sparked by the visit of a Russian lawmaker as opposition parties tried to capitalize on public anger over the incident to press wider political demands, APA reports quoting Reuters.

Violence flared in the Georgian capital late on Thursday, where police used tear gas and rubber bullets to stop angry crowds storming parliament.

Hundreds of people, both protesters and police officers, were injured, some seriously, as demonstrators pushed against lines of riot police, threw bottles and stones, and grabbed shields, drawing a tough response.

News.Az

