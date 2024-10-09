Georgia assesses imposing sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia assesses the likelihood of introducing sanctions against Russia, News.Az reports citing the Telegram channel "Sputnik Georgia".

Georgia does not plan to impose sanctions against Russia, despite calls from members of the European Parliament, the Minister of Economy of the Republic Levan Davitashvili.The day before, 14 MEPs prepared a draft resolution "On the decline of democracy and threats to political pluralism in Georgia", in which they again called on Tbilisi to impose sanctions against Moscow. In addition, the document criticizes the laws adopted by the country's authorities on foreign agents and on the ban on LGBT propaganda (the international LGBT public movement is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation), and also proposes to freeze funding for the country's government until they are repealed."We make all decisions based on the interests of the Georgian people. We must explain to our partners, and our partners must understand that all our decisions serve the well-being of the country, and this is part of the well-being of Europe as a whole," the minister said. According to him, sanctions against Russia will not have any impact on Moscow and will only harm Georgia.

