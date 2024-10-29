Georgia elections free and democratic: Hungary PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Tuesday in Tbilisi that Georgia's parliamentary election , whose results have been bitterly contested by the opposition, had been "free and democratic", News.Az reports.

The Hungarian prime minister, who has maintained friendly ties to Russia, congratulated the Georgian people for "having voted for peace" and "not letting your country become a second Ukraine". Orban, current holder of the European Union's rotating presidency, said that "if the liberals had won" Brussels would have called Saturday's vote "democratic".

