Georgia may impose curfew

Georgia may impose curfew
The Georgian government intends to impose a state of emergency in the country and implement a curfew, News.az reports citing Mtavari Arxi TV channel.

It was stated that after the appointment of Mikheil Kavelashvili as president by the ruling Georgian Dream party, the government plans to declare a state of emergency and introduce a curfew.

According to the channel’s information, the ruling Georgian Dream party intends to appoint Mikheil Kavelashvili as the new president on December 29.

