Georgia may impose curfew
@Mtavari
The Georgian government intends to impose a state of emergency in the country and implement a curfew, News.az reports citing Mtavari Arxi TV channel.
It was stated that after the appointment of Mikheil Kavelashvili as president by the ruling Georgian Dream party, the government plans to declare a state of emergency and introduce a curfew.
According to the channel’s information, the ruling Georgian Dream party intends to appoint Mikheil Kavelashvili as the new president on December 29.
It was stated that after the appointment of Mikheil Kavelashvili as president by the ruling Georgian Dream party, the government plans to declare a state of emergency and introduce a curfew.
According to the channel’s information, the ruling Georgian Dream party intends to appoint Mikheil Kavelashvili as the new president on December 29.