Georgia's opposition parties unite in historic move before parliamentary elections

Georgia's six opposition parties have signed a Unity Declaration ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October 2024, News.Az reports.

The signatories to this landmark declaration include, United National Movement, Girchi - More Freedom, Droa, Lelo for Georgia, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, and Ahali parties.

The declaration remains open for other opposition parties to join.

The declaration focuses on the creation of a unified strategy before the elections, close cooperation with youth organizations, and preparation for a political coalition in case of victory in the elections.

