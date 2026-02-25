Georgia security service exposes group behind terrorism hoaxes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) has uncovered a group responsible for dozens of terrorism-related hoaxes, officials said.

Officers from the SSSG’s Counterterrorism Center carried out coordinated operations in Tbilisi, as well as in the Kakheti and Kvemo Kartli regions, identifying individuals who allegedly disseminated hoax bomb threats and other false terrorism alerts. Lasha Maghradze, deputy head of the agency, announced the results at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

One suspect — a 20-year-old Georgian citizen — has been detained on charges of making terrorism hoaxes. According to Maghradze, the individual has admitted guilt. Investigations are ongoing into several other suspects. Authorities have seized mobile phones, personal computers, memory cards, and other electronic devices as part of the probe.

Maghradze said the group sent hoax messages to state institutions claiming that public facilities, schools, and other organizations had been mined. The suspects allegedly used social media platforms, IP-masking technology, and voice-altering software to conceal their identities.

In accordance with established procedures, the SSSG responded to each reported threat, none of which proved credible.

The investigation is continuing under the criminal article covering terrorism hoaxes, which carries a prison sentence of three to six years.

