Georgian PM calls Azerbaijan ‘reliable partner, brotherly country’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is not only a valuable friend to us but also a reliable partner and a brotherly country, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Friday.

“The economic aspect of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations is also very important. You have wisely highlighted the strategic partnership between our countries. These projects have both strategic and economic significance,” Kobakhidze stated, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. “It is crucial that such projects continue and new areas are identified. As I have already mentioned, the Republic of Azerbaijan is not only a valuable friend to us but also a reliable partner and a brotherly country. The deepening of these ties is in our interest, and we place great importance on these relations,” the premier emphasized.PM Kobakhidze also thanked President Aliyev for his congratulations on the victory of his party in the parliamentary elections.The Georgian premier emphasized that the victory of his party is significant for ensuring stability and security in the region and for the relations between the two countries. He stated, “This is of exceptional importance. You are a unique leader in the region and a role model for us. You lead your country by protecting the interests of your state. It is a great honor and pleasure for me to be here today.”

News.Az