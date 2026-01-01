Georgian PM hails 2025 as a “turning point” in New Year address

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze hailed 2025 as a “successful and turning point” year for the country in his New Year’s address, highlighting his government’s role in strengthening peace, sovereignty, governance, and the economy, which he said surpassed 100 billion lari for the first time. He urged citizens to greet 2026 “with hope for the fulfilment of dreams and achievement of goals.”

“The foundation laid in 2025 creates solid prerequisites for the coming year to be even more successful for Georgia,” Kobakhidze said, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

The prime minister also drew attention to a significant upcoming milestone: the 1,700th anniversary of the proclamation of Christianity as the state religion of Georgia. He described Christianity as a cornerstone of Georgian identity and linked the country’s historical resilience to “the protection of God and the Holy Virgin.”

“All of this strengthens our belief that the Georgian dream of a united Georgia will one day inevitably come true. The axis of Christianity is love, and love, in turn, is the very foundation of the strength of any person and any state,” Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze offered special thanks to Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of all Georgia, calling his half-century of service “an invaluable contribution” to the strengthening of statehood.

He concluded his address with a message of goodwill, reaffirming his vision for the country: “The axis of Christianity is love, and love, in turn, is the very foundation of the strength of any person and any state. I wish everyone peace, health, and progress in the new year.”

News.Az