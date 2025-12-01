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Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze
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The Georgian government’s priority is to reset relations with the United States and restore a strategic partnership based on equality and mutual interests, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said in his annual report submitted to parliament.02 Jun 2026-13:45
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said Tbilisi is ready to “restart relations with the United States from a clean slate,” according to the prime minister’s press service.26 May 2026-11:26
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Georgia plays a “key role” in Armenia’s relations with the European Union, expressing concern over tensions between Tbilisi and Brussels and voicing hope for their normalisation.22 May 2026-16:50
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said he hopes for a “reset” in relations with Ukraine following a recent meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he described as taking place in a “very friendly atmosphere”.21 May 2026-11:56
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has firmly rejected opposition proposals for wide-ranging electoral reform, saying the country’s next parliamentary elections will be held under existing legislation.15 May 2026-14:11
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has promised to “completely rid the country of illegal migrants” and to safeguard citizens’ interests and the national economy amid a rising influx of foreigners, according to a video statement released on Monday.13 Feb 2026-14:03
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Georgia’s parliamentary elections will take place on the constitutionally mandated schedule, and the ruling Georgian Dream party has no plans for an early vote, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in an interview with Imedi TV.23 Jan 2026-11:58
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze hailed 2025 as a “successful and turning point” year for the country in his New Year’s address, highlighting his government’s role in strengthening peace, sovereignty, governance, and the economy, which he said surpassed 100 billion lari for the first time. He urged citizens to greet 2026 “with hope for the fulfilment of dreams and achievement of goals.”01 Jan 2026-12:11
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has highlighted the sharp rise in food prices, promising to “get to the bottom of the issue” and hold those responsible accountable.24 Dec 2025-12:12
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has reaffirmed that Tbilisi’s policy towards Russia is guided by clear red lines linked to the occupation of Georgian territories.23 Dec 2025-13:55
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