Georgian PM to meet Pope Leo XIV in Vatican

Georgian PM to meet Pope Leo XIV in Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is meeting with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican today.

According to the government administration, the Georgian delegation includes Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, Culture Minister Tinatin Rukhadze, and Head of the Government Administration Levan Jorjoliani, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Earlier, in May, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili visited the Vatican to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

News.Az