Georgian president confident strategic partnership with Azerbaijan will continue to grow

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

“I wholeheartedly extend my congratulations to you and the friendly Azerbaijani people on the joyous occasion of Novruz Bayram. As we celebrate this festival of spring, renewal, and unity, I wish you happiness and good health and for your country - peace, progress, and prosperity,” the Georgian president said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“For centuries, Novruz Bayram has been a symbol of mutual respect, friendship, and harmony among nations. Novruz, deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions and cultural heritage, holds great significance in fostering people-to-people connections built on mutual respect, as well as in strengthening peace and good neighbourly ties,” he stated.

“I firmly believe that the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan will continue to grow in the future, further enhancing regional peace and stability.” “Your Excellency, I express my deep respect for you and once again offer my heartfelt congratulations to the friendly people of Azerbaijan on this special occasion,” President Kavelashvili added.

