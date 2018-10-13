Germany visa procedure for Azerbaijani citizens may be simplified

+ ↺ − 16 px

The negotiations with the German side are held within the "ASAN visa 2 concept"

The German embassy in Baku may implement the ASAN visa system for issuing visas to Azerbaijani citizens, Stefan Kaegebein, coordinator of the working group digitalization at the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, told Trend.

The negotiations with the German side are held within the "ASAN visa 2 concept". It envisages the issuance of visas to Azerbaijani citizens to travel to foreign countries in a simplified form through the "ASAN visa" platform. The first stage of the project was aimed at facilitating the entry of citizens of other countries into Azerbaijan.

"We would be very glad if the negotiations are successful and this will help simplify the process for Azerbaijani citizens to obtain visa not only to Germany, but also to other EU countries. I hope that this technology will be used."

Kaegebein also said that German businessmen are interested in the development of relations with Azerbaijan in the field of information and communication technologies.

"At the beginning of 2019, we will meet with senior representatives of the Azerbaijani government to discuss the latest developments in the economic sphere," he said. "Today, the Azerbaijani economy is greatly dependent on the oil and gas sector. The ICT sector can make a great contribution to its diversification. In our view, there are good opportunities here."

News.Az

News.Az