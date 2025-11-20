Gold holds steady as markets trim expectations for near-term Fed rate cut

Bullion hovered near $4,070 an ounce, following an almost 1% gain over the previous two sessions, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The U.S. will not release its October employment report, leaving Fed officials without a key data point ahead of their final policy meeting of the year.

Minutes from the Fed’s October meeting indicated that many policymakers viewed it as likely appropriate to keep interest rates unchanged for the remainder of 2025, reinforcing market expectations of a steady-rate environment.

Bullion tends to benefit from lower rates as it doesn’t pay interest, so if the Fed stands pat that could diminish the commodity’s appeal. In addition, a gauge of US dollar rose by the most since late September on Wednesday, which is also a headwind as it makes the metal more expensive for most buyers.