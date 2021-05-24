Graduation ceremony of Reserve Officer Training Course held: Azerbaijan MoD (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 24, the graduation ceremony of servicemen who completed the Reserve Officer Training Course was held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The military orchestra performed the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Speakers at the ceremony congratulated the graduates who were awarded the next military rank "lieutenant" and wished them success in their service.

In turn, the young officers promised to apply the knowledge and practical skills acquired during the course in their military service and worthily fulfill the duties assigned to them.

Graduates who successfully completed the course received “lieutenant” shoulder straps and were given certificates.

At the end of the ceremony, young lieutenants marched in front of the podium.

News.Az