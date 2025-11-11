Grayson Allen’s career-high 42 points lead Suns to blowout win over Pelicans

Allen, who was 12 for 17 from the field and 10 for 15 from beyond the arc, broke his previous record of nine three-pointers, which he had achieved three times, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

He was especially hot in the third quarter, going 5 for 5 from deep and scoring 17 points.

Devin Booker contributed 19 points, while Dillon Brooks added 18 as the Suns won their third straight game. Phoenix has now won five of their last six, improving to 6-5 on the season after a rough 1-4 start, marking their first time above .500 this year.

Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but the team’s struggles continued as they fell to 2-8. Rookie Jeremiah Fears and Saddiq Bey each added 15 points in the loss.

Phoenix dominated the game from the start, leading 29-22 after the first quarter and then outscoring New Orleans 35-19 in the second to take a commanding 64-41 lead into halftime. The Suns led by as many as 32 points in the second half, with 13 different players scoring.

