‘Great Return’: Azerbaijan relocates 22 more families to liberated Fuzuli city

The return of former internally displaced persons to the restored Fuzuli city of Azerbaijan continues under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

On Friday, another group of former IDPs from the Fuzuli district went to their native lands from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

At this stage, another 22 families (62 people) are moving to Fuzuli.

Families resettled in Fuzuli will live in newly built houses.

Thus, permanent residence of 230 families - 811 people - will be provided in Fuzuli.

Azerbaijan started to return former IDPs to the liberated lands in July 2022.

