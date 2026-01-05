Greenland PM denies Venezuela-style takeover amid Trump threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amid ongoing threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to annex Greenland, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen sought to ease concerns on Monday, reassuring that the Arctic island is focused on strengthening cooperation and that its citizens should not fear an imminent American takeover.

Nielsen's remarks on the American takeover came after US President Donald Trump repeated interest in taking control of the territory, days after a US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicols Maduro raised alarm in Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, over American unilateral action, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We are not in the situation where we are thinking that a takeover of the country might happen overnight," Nielsen said through a translator. "You cannot compare Greenland to Venezuela. We are a democratic country."

In a Facebook post late on Sunday, he took a sharper tone, writing: "Enough is enough No more fantasies about annexation."

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in Greenland, calling it strategically vital to US defence. In an interview with The Atlantic published on Sunday, he said: "We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence."

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One early on Monday, Trump said he would revisit the issue "in a few weeks," without providing further detail.

DENMARK WARNS US SHOULD BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Trump’s comments should not be dismissed as idle talk.

"Unfortunately, I think the American president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland," Frederiksen told Danish public broadcaster DR. "I have made it very clear where the Kingdom of Denmark stands, and Greenland has repeatedly said that it does not want to be part of the United States."

Frederiksen flagged the security implications of any move against Greenland, which is covered by Denmark’s Nato membership.

"If the United States attacks another Nato country, everything stops," she said.

WHY GREENLAND IS IMPORTANT TO US

Greenland, the world’s largest island, has a population of about 57,000. While it is not an independent Nato member, it falls under the alliance through Denmark, of which the US is also a key member.

Greenland’s location between Europe and North America makes it important to US ballistic missile defence architecture. The island also holds remarkable mineral resources, which have attracted Washington as it seeks to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains.

Last month, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland. Landry has supported the idea of incorporating Greenland into the United States, adding to unease in Copenhagen and other European capitals.

European leaders moved quickly to back Denmark and Greenland, supporting sovereignty and self-determination.

"Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark must determine the future of Greenland and nobody else," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul suggested Nato could discuss measures to strengthen Greenland’s protection.

News.Az