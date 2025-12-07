Hamas sets conditions for giving up weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, said on Saturday that the group would be willing to give up its weapons if what he described as the Israeli occupation were to end, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, al-Hayya stated that the group’s armed capabilities are tied to the broader conflict. “Our weapon is linked to the presence of the occupation and aggression, and if the occupation ends, this weapon will be handed over to the state,” he said.

He noted that discussions involving weapons “are still under discussion with the factions and mediators,” stressing that any potential agreement remains in its early stages.

Al-Hayya also said that “new areas will be entered on Sunday to search for some bodies of Israeli occupation prisoners,” referring to people held in Gaza.

Commenting on the humanitarian conditions during the current ceasefire, which took effect on 10 October, he claimed that Israel “obstructs the entry of some materials into Gaza as if we are still in the midst of war.” He added that the amount of aid reaching the enclave remains insufficient and urged mediators to push for increased deliveries.

Hamas has previously rejected disarmament, calling it a non-negotiable issue, while Israel has maintained that Gaza’s armed groups must give up their weapons as part of the second phase of the ceasefire framework.

News.Az