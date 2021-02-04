Heads of diplomatic missions to meet in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of heads of Azerbaijani-based diplomatic missions will be held soon.

A collegium meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The meeting was attended by members of the Foreign Ministry collegium, ambassadors at large and heads of departments.

Opening the meeting, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the new realities and calls in the country's foreign policy after the glorious victory in the Patriotic War and ensuring its territorial integrity.

