Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has today organized another festivities for children on the eve of Novruz holiday, AzerTag reports.

Vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Children in need of special care and children deprived of parental care participated in the festivities.

Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

