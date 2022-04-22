Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes Azerbaijani pavilion at 59th Venice Biennale

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is represented by a national pavilion at the 59th International Art Exhibition – Venice Biennale 2022, one of the world-famous art platforms.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani national pavilion under the "Born to love" theme, will be open until November 27 in the ancient Procuratie Vecchie building in the central St. Mark's Square in the city of Venice.

The national pavilion will feature works of seven Azerbaijani artists – Zhuk (Narmin Israfilova), Infinity, Ramina Saadatkhan, Fidan Kim (Novruzova), Fidan Akhundova, Sabiha Khankishiyeva and Agdas Baghirzade.

Azerbaijan has been participating in the Venice Biennale, which is held once in two years, since 2007.

News.Az