Heydar Aliyev Foundation provides financial assistance to families of Azerbaijanis killed in earthquake in Türkiye

Under Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s instructions, financial assistance is provided to the families of Azerbaijanis who died during the earthquake that hit southern Türkiye, News.Az reports.

In order to support the families of Azerbaijanis died during the earthquake in Adiyaman, Kahramanmaras and Malatya provinces of Türkiye, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is currently providing financial aid in the amount of AZN10,000.

News.Az