Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva, BMC President Arzu Aliyeva attend presentation of “The Last Session"

A presentation of the “The Last Session” feature documentary film dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been held at the

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and president of Baku Media Center, executive producer of the film Arzu Aliyeva attended the ceremony, Trend reports.

Supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the film was sponsored by BP Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to declare 2018 as a Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. A series of events are being held on the occasion of the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in the country and beyond its borders. Baku Media Center’s feature documentary film “The Last Session” is one of these works, which highlights the last days of the challenged history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Addressing the event, executive director of the film, president of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva noted that this year Azerbaijan and its people mark the centennial of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

“The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was the first democratic republic in the Muslim world. A multi-party parliament was established and main freedoms were ensured in the country. The women were granted the right to vote. Despite the fact that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed for only about two years, this period is one of the most glorious pages in our country’s history,” Arzu Aliyeva said.

“The film which is to be presented today highlights the events that took place on the last days of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Today, we live in an independent, strong, rapidly developing Azerbaijan, which has its own say on the international scene, and are proud of our history. I am confident that the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic would have been proud of today’s Azerbaijan too. In conclusion, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who was involved in the creation of the film, including the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BP,” president of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva said.

In his remarks, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones noted that the film was dedicated to a remarkable day in the history of Azerbaijan. He underlined that BP is honored to be the sponsor of the film dedicated to the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Baku Media Center for their contribution to the film.

The event then featured the presentation of “The Last Session” film.

Supported by Baku Media Center, the Cinema Plus network of cinemas will host a free screening of the film for three days from May 26.

News.Az

