Hezbollah official killed by unknown gunmen in eastern Lebanon
AA / File photo
Sheikh Muhammad Hamadi, a Hezbollah official in the Western Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon, was assassinated Tuesday evening outside his home in the town of Machghara, News.az reports citing foreign media.Unidentified gunmen in two vehicles opened fire on Hamadi before fleeing to an unknown location, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.
Hamadi was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, the agency added.
There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.