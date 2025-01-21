Hezbollah official killed by unknown gunmen in eastern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sheikh Muhammad Hamadi, a Hezbollah official in the Western Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon, was assassinated Tuesday evening outside his home in the town of Machghara, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Unidentified gunmen in two vehicles opened fire on Hamadi before fleeing to an unknown location, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.Hamadi was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, the agency added.There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

