Hikmet Hajiyev spoke about the prospects of the Serbia-Azerbaijan partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Serbian-Azerbaijani partnership creates opportunities for expanding cooperation and connectivity between the Balkans and the South Caucasus region.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Issues of the Presidential Administration, said this in an interview with Blic TV, News.Az reports, citing Report.

"A meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council is planned to be held within the framework of the upcoming visit of our President. At that meeting, future directions of cooperation will be discussed, with special attention paid to economy, investments, energy and business relations," he said.

H. Hajiyev emphasized that friendship and dialogue between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia are of great importance:

"At the same time, there are traditional friendly relations between the peoples. Our countries are located in strategic regions such as the Caucasus and the Balkans, and we believe that the Serbian-Azerbaijani partnership creates regional opportunities for expanding cooperation and connectivity between the Balkans and the South Caucasus region."

News.Az