Holocaust victims commemorated in Baku

A commemorative event dedicated to January 27 -the Holocaust Remembrance Day was held in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan University of Languages and the Baku International Multiculturalism Center.

The event participants first observed a minute of silence in honor of the Holocaust victims.

Kamal Abdulla, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages, said the Holocaust Remembrance Day is not marked just as the memorial day but also the unity, equality and advancement of people.

As for Azerbaijan-Israel relations, the rector stressed that bilateral ties stand at the highest level.

Speaking at the event, Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, noted that the Holocaust is not only a tragedy of a nation but also a grave crime against humanity.

Hasanov also stated that thousands of Jews live in peace in Azerbaijan.

George Deek, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, in his speech said that anti-Semitism still exists, and even in a more brutal form than before.

“Unfortunately, although 75 years have passed since the expulsion of Jews from their countries of residence, anti-Semitism persists in its harsh form,” he added.

The Israeli diplomat pointed out that representatives of all nations, including Jews, enjoy peaceful coexistence in Azerbaijan.

News.Az