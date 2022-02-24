Hotline launched for Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine - State Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

A hotline has been created for Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine, Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora told News.Az.

The State Committee is in close contact with diaspora organizations and their activists in connection with the situation in Ukraine, the Committee said.

"Taking into account the fact that a large number of Azerbaijanis live in Ukraine, an operational headquarters was created in the Council of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine. In case of any problems our compatriots, especially those living in the regions, may call us at +380442773489. You may also apply to our e-mail address: info@rau.in.ua. The operative headquarters of the Rada of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine works 24 hours a day to provide comprehensive moral and informational support to our compatriots in connection with the current situation," the Committee added.

News.Az

