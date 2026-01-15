House fire kills six in India's Himachal Pradesh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six members of a family were charred to death on Thursday after a fire broke out inside a house in Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The fire broke out in the house at Talagna village in Sirmaur district, about 120 km south of Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Early today at around 2:00 a.m. (local time), a fire broke out inside a residential house. Seven people, all asleep, were inside the house at the time. The blaze spread rapidly, trapping the occupants. Only one person survived, while six lost their lives," a police official said, adding that the survivor was rescued by villagers in critical condition and was later moved to the hospital.

According to police, the victims had come to Talagna as guests.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated. Reports suggest the cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit. A liquified petroleum gas cylinder also exploded in the fire, gutting the house completely.

