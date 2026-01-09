Houston Rodeo 2026 lineup includes Lizzo, Luke Bryan, McGraw

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has revealed its 2026 concert lineup, running March 2–22 at NRG Stadium.

The season features nine debut performers, including Russell Dickerson, Lizzo, Megan Moroney, Forrest Frank, Creed, Shaboozey, Pepe Aguilar, Red Clay Strays, and Koe Wetzel. Returning stars include Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Dwight Yoakam, and Cross Canadian Ragweed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Four female artists—Lizzo, Megan Moroney, Kelly Clarkson, and Lainey Wilson—will take the stage, while Latin performers like J Balvin and Pepe Aguilar will headline Go Tejano Day for the third consecutive year.

A special highlight will be Cody Johnson’s March 22 concert, held in a concert-only format without rodeo events, the first such show since George Strait’s 2022 performance.

Ticket sales start January 15, with prices from $35, all available electronically via AXS.

