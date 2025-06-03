Houthis claim another missile attack on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport

Footage shows the moment of impact and smoke rising in the area of Ben Gurion Airport, after a ballistic missile was fired at Israel from Yemen on May 4, 2025. Photo: The Times of Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Houthi rebels claimed they have delivered another missile strike on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

"The missile forces conducted a military operation and delivered a strike on the Lod airport, known as Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, in the occupied Jaffa neighborhood with the use of a hypersonic ballistic missile," the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Houthi spokesman, the airport suspended operations after the attack.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, Houthis warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

News.Az