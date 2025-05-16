Houthis claim missile strike on Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen’s Houthi rebels delivered a missile strike on Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Yemen’s missile troops carried out a military operation to attack Ben Gurion International Airport in the occupied region of Yaffo with a hypersonic ballistic missile," the spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The launch achieved its goal, prompting millions of Zionists to run to bomb shelters and paralyzing the airport’s work for almost an hour."

Previously, the Israeli military reported that a missile launch from Yemen has been detected. Air raid sirens sounded in the central part of the country. According to the Israeli military, the missile has been intercepted. There were no reports of casualties or damage inflicted by falling missile fragments.

