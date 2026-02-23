+ ↺ − 16 px

The collapse of Moscow’s plan to seize Kyiv within days at the outset of the full-scale war was the result of advance preparations by Ukrainian intelligence and close coordination with Western agencies, according to an investigation by The Guardian.

The article states that Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), led at the time by Kyrylo Budanov, began preparing for the possibility of a large-scale invasion well before February 24, 2022. Despite skepticism in some political circles about the likelihood of a full assault, the GUR quietly carried out contingency planning in case Russian forces targeted the capital, News.Az reports.

According to the publication, Russian intelligence services intensified covert and sabotage operations in Ukraine in the run-up to the invasion.

Agents sought to build contacts not only within senior government structures but also at lower levels of the state apparatus. Against this backdrop, Ukrainian military intelligence discreetly implemented precautionary measures in anticipation of broad Russian military aggression.

“A small group of GUR officers began quietly planning for a contingency,” the article notes, describing preparations for scenarios involving a sharp escalation, including a potential strike on Kyiv. Some security and logistical measures were reportedly conducted under the cover of military exercises.

The investigation highlights the strategic importance of Hostomel Airport in Russia’s operational planning. Western and Ukrainian sources cited by The Guardian say Moscow viewed the airfield as a crucial gateway for rapidly deploying troops to capture the capital. However, fierce fighting in Hostomel, Moshchun and Irpin disrupted this plan and undermined the anticipated swift takeover.

The article concludes that although Ukrainian security services operated in conditions of significant uncertainty, their early actions helped prevent the worst-case scenario. Analysts quoted by the newspaper argue that Russia misjudged both its own capabilities and Ukraine’s preparedness and resolve to resist.

News.Az