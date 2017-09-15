Human rights defenders issue statement on release of a group of persons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Human rights defenders have issue statement on release of a group of persons, APA reports.

The statement says: “In the recent days, the courts have made decisions on change of the measure of restraint in respect of Director of Turan News Agency Mehman Aliyev, release of Financial Director of Azadlig newspaper Faig Amirli and 14 persons arrested over Nardaran events and blogger Alexander Lapshin was pardoned by the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. We, human rights defenders of Azerbaijan highly appreciate these steps as a humanistic approach and measures to ensure right of judgement.



At the same time, we consider these measures as practical results of the Azerbaijani president’s order dated February 10, 2017 on humanization of the punishment policy and welcome them.



We state that such steps serve defence of human rights and freedom in Azerbaijan, humanization of punishment policy and increase of effectiveness of judicial system. We are confident that these steps will be continuous and contribute to further development of mutual confidence in relations between the society and the state.



We thank President Ilham Aliyev for sensitive approach and paying attention to the appeals of the society regarding these issues.



We think that human rights defenders, civil society, all categories of media and society should support these initiatives, reforms, and contribute to building confidence in the relationship between society and the state”.



The statement was signed by Novella Jafaroglu, Saida Gojamanli, Saadet Bananyarli, Mirvari Gahramanli, Zaliha Tahirova, Eldar Zeynalov, Avaz Hasanov and Alimammad Nuriyev.

News.Az

News.Az