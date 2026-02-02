Hundreds of Indian citizens deported from Georgia in 2025

Georgia deported more than 1,300 foreign nationals in 2025, with Indian citizens making up the largest group among those expelled, according to official data.

As reported by News.Az, citing Georgian media and the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, a total of 1,311 foreign nationals were deported during the year. Indian citizens topped the list with 269 deportations, followed by citizens of Türkiye (176) and Iran (157).

Among Georgia’s neighboring countries, 39 Azerbaijani citizens, 26 Armenian citizens, and 73 Russian citizens were also deported.

The deportations are part of Georgia’s broader efforts to strengthen migration control and address violations of residency and visa regulations.

