Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declined to endorse a recent statement by European Union leaders regarding the settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

The statement, signed by 26 EU leaders, praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve the conflict and emphasized that “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine.” It also reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to maintaining and enforcing sanctions against Russia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, a footnote published alongside the statement on the Council of the European Union’s website clarified that “Hungary does not associate itself with this Statement,” marking Orban’s notable dissent within the bloc.

The statement strongly supports Kiev’s policy direction towards Eurointegration amid ongoing tensions in the region.

News.Az