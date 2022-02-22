Hungary to deploy troops at border with Ukraine

Hungary will deploy troops along its 137km border with Ukraine amid fears of an influx of refugees if the crisis with Russia escalates, Defense Minister Tibor Benko has said, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Countries in Eastern Europe are making preparations for people fleeing Ukraine.

Hungary's armed forces will carry out humanitarian tasks as well as close the Ukraine border with Hungary "to ensure that no armed groups can enter the territory", Defence Minister Tibor Benko said.

"Hungary's security is the most important, we are reinforcing the Ukraine-Hungary border," the defense ministry said in a statement.

