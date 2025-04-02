IAEA chief may visit Russia in May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi considers visiting Russia in May.

"[There is] no exact date yet. We are thinking about May, maybe," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Grossi also expects to visit Tehran by the end of the month to discuss the Iran deal.

"We are considering the date [of the trip] to take place in the coming weeks," he said. Asked to clarify whether it would be in April, Grossi replied, "Probably.".

News.Az