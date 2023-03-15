Yandex metrika counter

ICRC convoy moves freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
ICRC convoy moves freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

A convoy of 8 vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has driven along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, passing near Shusha, without any issues, News.az reports.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the peaceful protest area, there are no obstacles for them.

The protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      