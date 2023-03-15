ICRC convoy moves freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

A convoy of 8 vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has driven along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, passing near Shusha, without any issues, News.az reports.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the peaceful protest area, there are no obstacles for them.

The protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.

News.Az