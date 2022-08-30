ICRC says it will to continue assisting Azerbaijan in identifying missing persons

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue to support the Azerbaijani authorities in the process of identifying missing persons, Head of ICRC's Baku Office Dragana Kojic said on Tuesday.

Kojic made the remarks at a conference dedicated to International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances and organized by the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, News.Az reports.

“ICRC once again expresses its commitment to the principles of neutrality and impartiality and to support the relevant authorities in the process of identifying missing persons,” she added.

News.Az