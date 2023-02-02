ICRC vehicles pass freely along Lachin-Khankendi road
Vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continue to pass through the protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road, News.Az reports.
Peaceful protesters on Thursday ensured the unimpeded movement of 6 passenger cars and 1 truck of the ICRC through the protest area. The vehicles were moving from Khankendi towards Lachin.
This once again proves that allegations of protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.
The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 53rd straight day.