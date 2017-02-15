ICRC visits Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Huseynzade detained in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 14, the representatives of ICRC Mission in Nagorno-Karabakh carried out the visit to the recently detained Azerbaijani, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Communication Department of the ICRC Azerbaijan Delegation, told APA on Wednesday.

The visit was conducted in line with the standard ICRC procedures.

According to its mandate, the ICRC visits detainees to monitor their treatment and conditions of detention and help to ensure that they are able to maintain contact with their families.

Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Huseynzade was detained a few days ago by Armenians in the direction of Talish village under unknown circumstances.

News.Az

News.Az